Crestline Management LP Invests $7.15 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.08. 285,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

