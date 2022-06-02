Crestline Management LP Purchases Shares of 118,670 Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,712,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $7,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of OLPX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 80,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

