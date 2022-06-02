Crestline Management LP Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Crestline Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3,018.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 136,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,356,000 after acquiring an additional 132,072 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 21,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,911,000 after purchasing an additional 166,170 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $20.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.42. 24,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,562. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.89 and a 200 day moving average of $479.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.64 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

