CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,500 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 685,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after buying an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $4,997,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 171,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,659 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth $1,430,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFB shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CFB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,306. The firm has a market cap of $653.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

