Crow s Nest Holdings LP Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,000. Wayfair comprises approximately 5.5% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,588 shares of company stock worth $1,232,192. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 97,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.37. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.91.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

