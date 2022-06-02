Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.49

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69. The firm has a market cap of C$47.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00.
About Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN)
