Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.49

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69. The firm has a market cap of C$47.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

