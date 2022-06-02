Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Position Cut by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,901,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.79.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $185.48. 56,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.26. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

