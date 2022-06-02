CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Hits $0.0013

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $976,400.04 and approximately $2.42 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,601.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,586.81 or 0.32190171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00435525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008740 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 746,127,663 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

