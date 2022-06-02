Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 10,000 Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 83.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,285,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 586,004 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 103.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 748,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 380,150 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 16.6% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 213,618 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

