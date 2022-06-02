CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

