Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 155,540 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 249.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,540 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Hologic stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.57. 17,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,511. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.