Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 16,881 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $31,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM traded up $21.50 on Thursday, reaching $347.78. 9,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,686. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.20 and its 200-day moving average is $427.56. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

