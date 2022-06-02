Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 90,724 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 271.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $20,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.81.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.99. 9,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

