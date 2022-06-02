Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $23,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,847,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

