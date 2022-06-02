Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 139,400 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 311.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.86. 183,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,194,075. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

