Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 20,398 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $8,841,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $116.29. 82,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.