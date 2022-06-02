Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 105,151 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.52. 1,281,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,381,592. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

