Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 333,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,298,000 after purchasing an additional 101,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $6,834,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.92.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,866 shares of company stock worth $16,281,602. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

