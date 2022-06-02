Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 648,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,526 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,299,966. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

