Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $18.86 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 214.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175,351 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Incyte worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Incyte by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 141,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 106,202 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 495,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 266,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Incyte by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 227,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 157,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

