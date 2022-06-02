Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,423 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of HP worth $22,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,908. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 357,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,674,214. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 175.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

