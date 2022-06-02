Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $26.45 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.11. The company had a trading volume of 283,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

