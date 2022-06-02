Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $27.98 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 247.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,894 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $27,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $104.01.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

