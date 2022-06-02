Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,302.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $68.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,346.26. 79,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,877. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,455.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,668.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

