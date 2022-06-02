Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $16.77 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,765,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Tetra Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.26. 5,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

