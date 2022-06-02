Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 44,653 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSC Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,072,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 558,642 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,248,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $228,299,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.11. 283,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853,667. The company has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.