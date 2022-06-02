Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up 0.2% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $25,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.55. 64,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

