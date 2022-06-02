Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 105,151 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 105,151 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

INTC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. 1,281,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,381,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

