Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 266.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Cummins worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.