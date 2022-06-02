Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 191,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

