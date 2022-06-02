CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will post sales of $279.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.87 million and the lowest is $229.65 million. CURO Group reported sales of $187.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CURO Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 93.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 138,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,937. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market cap of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.58. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $20.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

