Currys (LON:CURY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Currys from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 90 ($1.14) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Currys alerts:

Shares of LON CURY opened at GBX 83.95 ($1.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.16. The firm has a market cap of £979.24 million and a PE ratio of 27.08. Currys has a twelve month low of GBX 76.68 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.50 ($1.82).

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($214,623.89).

About Currys (Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.