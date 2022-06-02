CyberFi Token (CFi) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

CyberFi Token (CFi) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. CyberFi Token has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $85,249.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberFi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberFi Token has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CyberFi Token

CyberFi Token (CRYPTO:CFi) is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,975,000 coins. The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech . CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

CyberFi Token Coin Trading

