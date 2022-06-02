Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

