D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 27,705 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.42% of Liberty Broadband worth $118,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 46,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.22.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.42. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

