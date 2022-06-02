D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,874,000 after purchasing an additional 763,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.89. The company had a trading volume of 103,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,171. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

