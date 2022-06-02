D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,866 shares of company stock worth $16,281,602 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.39. The stock had a trading volume of 55,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

