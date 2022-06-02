D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 27,861 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises approximately 4.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 1,424,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,979,028. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.