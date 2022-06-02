D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,865,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.26. The company had a trading volume of 91,437 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

