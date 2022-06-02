D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 69.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,252.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 79,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

AAWW traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.45. 7,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,895. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

