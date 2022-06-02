D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $7.68 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises 1.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CF Industries worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CF Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,098,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,697,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 65,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $5,291,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

