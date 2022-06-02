D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after buying an additional 561,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.94. 21,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.02. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.67 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.