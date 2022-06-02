D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after buying an additional 409,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,769,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.17. 127,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,387. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

