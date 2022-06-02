D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,683 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.75. 189,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,582. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,039 shares of company stock worth $72,505,530. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

