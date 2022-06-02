D1 Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 312,600 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Coupa Software accounts for 1.4% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 2.01% of Coupa Software worth $236,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. 46,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,217. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.73.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.