D1 Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 502,186 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 3.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $615,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 775,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after buying an additional 150,300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $135.19. 64,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

