D1 Capital Partners L.P. Makes New $99.88 Million Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,147,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.63. 24,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

