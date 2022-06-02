D1 Capital Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,590,987 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,629,000. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 9.8% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 1.73% of Rivian Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,616,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,770,000. Prysm Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $654,802,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $408,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 70.39.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up 2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 32.28. 288,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,299,672. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of 65.35. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

