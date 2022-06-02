D1 Capital Partners L.P. Takes $345.03 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,183,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,031,000. Burlington Stores accounts for approximately 2.1% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 1.77% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,816. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

