Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

DADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after buying an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 19.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dada Nexus by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.